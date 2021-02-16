Video: the ice of Lake Balaton broke under two people – that’s why we should be more careful

In spite of warnings from the authorities, many people did not respect the rules.

Sándor Bagyó, the president of the Hungarian Lifeguard Service, shared a terrifying video on his Facebook page. The images show the ice breaking at Siófok under two people. Fortunately, the water level at Lake Balaton is only up to the waist, but we have to warn everyone not to act as these two people did.

Blikk writes that 100-200 people also went to the Lake over the weekend. They were expelled by the police in vain, when the officers left, they continued to slide.

debreceninap.hu