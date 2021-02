Zoltán Balog, Bishop of the Danubian district of the Reformed Church in Hungary, was elected president of the church’s new General Synod in Budapest.

Two candidates contested for the post. Balog was elected with 64 votes while Bishop Károly Fekete of the Transtibiscan church district mustered 33. Balog served as human resources minister in Hungary’s Fidesz-led government from 2012 to 2018.

hungarymatters.hu