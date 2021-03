According to the available information, a man in Hajdúszoboszló died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday (15th March).

Firefighters were alerted on Monday in adolescence street, Hajdúszboszló because of the presence of carbon monoxide in a family house. They found a man in the bathroom whose life unfortunately could not be saved.

Firefighters performed measuring and detected the presence of carbon monoxide.

debreceninap.hu