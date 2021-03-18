Karácsony: Budapest Still Ready to Set Up Vaccination Points

Budapest and several other local municipalities continue to be ready to set up coronavirus vaccination points, the mayor of Budapest said.

In a Facebook entry, Gergely Karácsony called on the government to “stop fighting and start cooperating”. He said there was a need for cooperation and expressing sympathy for victims of the epidemic, which requires that all possible forms of help should be utilised to speed up the vaccination drive. He asked the government to make use of local municipalities’ assistance, adding that “there is no such thing as opposition vaccination or government party vaccination”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay