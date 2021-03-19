The tram transport in Debrecen is 110 years old

Trams started working 110 years ago, on March 16, 1911, in Debrecen. Negotiations with the ministry on the electrification of existing lines began as early as 1901, but the main problem was power supply. After the start of the Electricity Factory in October 1908, the electrification of the existing lines accelerated.

In the second half of the 19th century, in Debrecen, first the public transport started on horse-drawn railways, and then on October 2, 1884, on the steam railway. The very first line was built between the Railway Station and the Great Forest, along with two detours and fourteen stops. On January 1, 1887, DHV, the Local Railway Company of Debrecen, was established. Since 1901, the city has been in constant consultation with the ministry over the electrification of existing lines. Just 110 years after the construction of the Electricity Factory, on March 16, 1911, tram traffic started in Debrecen. DHV ordered a total of 30 electric motor cars, which were placed on the market between 1911 and 1913.

A II. World War I, the bombing of Debrecen in 1944 also caused invaluable damage to public transport. After the war, recovery began. The city’s tram network peaked by early 1956, at 36.2 km.

It became burning in the late 1950s, replacing 50-60 year old wagons. Fővárosi Tramosvasút designed an articulated tram, which MÁV started to produce together with Debrecen Vehicle Repair. It was put into operation in Debrecen on October 29, 1962, the first FVV “Bengal” articulated tram, and in the summer of 1969 the first tram made entirely at the Debrecen company. The two-way, six-door vehicle with track number 481 was built specifically in accordance with the specifics of line 6, Csapó Street. The type was scheduled to operate in the city until April 30, 2014, and has been operating as a nostalgia flight ever since.

Between 1970 and 1975, the then leadership of the city decided to eliminate the sidings, leaving tram line 1 alone. The role of the tram was taken over by the buses, then from the 1980s by trolleybuses on Csapó Street and in the direction of the Public Cemetery.

In the early 90s, it seemed that FVV-type trams could no longer be operated economically. The new tram was presented at the Flower Carnival in Debrecen on August 20, 1993. Eleven of the KCSV 6 trams were completed. On May 25, 1997, they were ceremoniously handed over to passengers in Bem Square.

Debrecen again decided to modernize and develop tram transport. The design of the new tram line 2 has started, which has replaced the busiest buses 31 and 32 on the section between Nagyállomás and Doberdó utca. Construction of the new route began in June 2010, and 4.4 km of new double-track tramways were built during the project. The 18 new vehicles could be delivered by the Spanish CAF factory. The first vehicle arrived in Debrecen in May 2013, and the trial operation was completed in October 2013. Traffic on the new tram line 2 started seven years ago, on February 26, 2014.