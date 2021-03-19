Wizz Air is launching a new summer flight from Budapest to the island of Crete

Wizz Air is already preparing for the upcoming summer season, launching a new direct flight from Budapest to the seaside town of Chania on the island of Crete from 13 June. According to the information, tickets for the new flights can already be booked on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app.

The statement emphasizes that Chania is the second-largest city in Crete, a popular tourist destination. Located in the northwestern part of the island, the city has a significant historical past.

Wizz Air draws attention to the fact that foresight and safety are paramount in the current situation. The WIZZ Flex service can be used by passengers at the time of booking, so in the event of an unexpected event, change of time or route, they will have the opportunity to reorganize their booking for another Wizz Air flight.

It is explained that the airline has opened a new era of hygienic travel with the strict hygiene precautions introduced last year to ensure the health of passengers and crew. HEPA filters filter out 99.97 percent of viruses and bacteria from the cabin airspace, ensure a clean, disinfected deck, and reduce unwanted human contact.

In fiscal year 2019, Wizz Air had the lowest CO2 emissions of any European airline. The airline has ordered another 268 state-of-the-art aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family, which will reduce its ecological footprint per passenger by an additional 30 percent by 2030.

