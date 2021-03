From the full financial support of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Debrecen Waste Public Service Nonprofit Ltd. purchased the four vehicles in the amount of HUF 512 million. One of the vehicles manufactured by Elektromega Kft. will be put to work in the county seat, and the other three in Berettyóújfalu, Hajdúszoboszló and Hajdúböszörmény.

Photo: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi