A cancer patient was sent home from the hospital six times due to lack of space – help is needed for her orphaned children

There was no room for the woman because of covid-19 patients, so – although she was taken to the hospital six times in her last months – the 43-year-old woman from Veresegyháh was always sent home to her family. She eventually died at her home.

According to a report by RTL Klub, Anita Szőke was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. The disease recurred in 2020 in the mother of two. Her husband found her unconscious at their home in late February last year and he took her to the hospital. But she couldn’t stay there for long because hospital evacuations soon began due to the coronavirus epidemic. Anita died in her home on the third of January 2021. According to Gábor Ruff, it is not certain that his wife would have survived, but he feels that the woman has not received decent and thorough health care. In the meantime, the father has also developed a chronic illness and is now raising two children alone, 5-year-old Dorina and 7-year-old Márk, and the dad is unable to work.

If you can and would like to help the family, you can refer to this account number:

Dániel Ruff: 11773425-03916849

debreceninap.hu