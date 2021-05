On Sunday, people were vaccinated with coronavirus vaccines all day at the vaccination points of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county.

János Gál, chief obstetrician and gynecologist, vaccinates a woman with the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus at the vaccination point set up at the András Jósa Training Hospital in Nyíregyháza.

Photo: MTI / Attila Balázs