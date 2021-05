On Thursday afternoon (13th May) in a Miskolc hospital, a 69-year-old patient attacked a nurse with a knife. The nurse suffered severe injuries – reported the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén Police Headquarters.

According to the available information, the patient was in hospital because of a surgery when she attacked one of the nurses. The victim suffered so severe injuries in the attack that she had to be operated immediately.

Police are investigating.

police.hu