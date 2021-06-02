A 14-year-old boy collapsed dead in gym class in Szabolcs, he had to be revived

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A 14-year-old student from Szabolcs county collapsed without any prior complaints during a physical education class. Two of his teachers rushed to help him, reported the ambulance’s Facebook page.

 

The rescue manager immediately alerted the nearest rescue unit and rescue helicopter while instructing the teachers about what to do. The units arrived on the scene in a few minutes and fought together for the boy’s life. The boy was eventually transported to the hospital by air in a stable condition.

 

