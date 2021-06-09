The Western Railway Station will be closed, and trains in Debrecen will also be affected by the change

Due to renovation and maintenance works, the Western Railway Station will be closed from June 19 to July 18. 18 million people visit the station each year and they can benefit from a better service thanks to this modernization.

Secretary of State Alexandra Szentkirály said that the closure of the Western Railway Station could temporarily cause inconvenience to passengers, but she said it was all worth seeing the plans, the progress of the works and the medium and long-term results.

Tamás Schanda recalled that the renovation of the Western Railway Station had started a year ago. Among other things, the glass curtain wall, lighting and the entire rainwater drainage system will be replaced on 2,200 square meters. During the project, 13 shifts and 1 track crossing will be replaced. Tracks with earthmoving machines are being built at about 3,300 meters, and new asphalt is being laid on more than 16,000 square meters. The passenger information boards at the end of the tracks are being upgraded.

The Secretary of State for ITM asked for the patience and understanding of the passengers during the renovation period and stated that the railways would do their best to make the traffic as smooth as possible.

Roland Juhász, Secretary of State for Public Property Management in the Prime Minister’s Office, said the government’s declared goal was to make rail transport the backbone of public transport. In 2021, the government will support MÁV’s competitive railway program with HUF 20 billion.

The basic expectation of the state owner towards the efficient operation of the companies is a big step in this, that the MÁV-Volán Group was established in order to manage public transport in a unified way. With the integration, the largest public transport service provider and employer in the country was established.

Róbert Homolya, President and CEO of the MÁV-Volán Group, said that the passenger and track hall was 95% ready for the renovation of the Western Railway Station, which started last year. The project has reached a critical stage by completely excluding train traffic from 19 June to 18 July due to renovation and maintenance.

Special attention is paid to informing passengers about the changes in train traffic, for example, in the West, 40 large information boards and a 200-foot stand have been placed, and students are also helping to inform them, said Róbert Homolya.

He mentioned as an example that due to the closure of the Nyugati railway station, trains arrive and depart from the Esztergom lines to Rákosrendező, on the Veresegyháza line to Újpest station, from Debrecen ICs to Zugló, from Szeged ICs to Kelenföld, from the Lajosmizse section to Kőbánya-Kispest.

He added that the transfer points had been set up in cooperation with the Budapest Transport Center and that they had been made along a fixed track, because the bus lane of the capital would not be able to replace the bus train.

MTI