Tourism Agency Promises ‘Biggest Ever’ August 20 Fireworks Show

Hungary’s tourism agency hopes that as many people as possible will be in Budapest on the August 20 national holiday to witness the “biggest ever” festive fireworks display, Zoltán Guller, the head of the agency, said on Thursday.

More than 40,000 shots will be fired during the 25-minute show, which is eight to nine times as many as in previous years, Guller told a press event. The government is preparing to organise four days of festive programmes in the capital to mark St Stephen’s Day this year, he noted.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay