DK Queries Why Honvéd Hospital Shutting Down Emergency Admissions During Eucharistic Congress

The opposition Democratic Coalition has turned to the Minister of Human Resources for an explanation as to why Honvéd hospital will be completely shutting down emergency admissions from 8pm on Sept. 11 through to 6am on Sept. 13.

DK’s health spokesman Zoltán Komáromi noted at an online press briefing that the shutdown coincided with the time Pope Francis will be celebrating closing mass of the International Eucharistic Congress (NEK). He also noted that during a previous papal visit to Budapest, Honvéd closed a single ward just in case the pope was taken ill, rather than a whole site.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay