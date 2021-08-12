DK Queries Why Honvéd Hospital Shutting Down Emergency Admissions During Eucharistic Congress

Local News National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on DK Queries Why Honvéd Hospital Shutting Down Emergency Admissions During Eucharistic Congress

The opposition Democratic Coalition has turned to the Minister of Human Resources for an explanation as to why Honvéd hospital will be completely shutting down emergency admissions from 8pm on Sept. 11 through to 6am on Sept. 13.

 

DK’s health spokesman Zoltán Komáromi noted at an online press briefing that the shutdown coincided with the time Pope Francis will be celebrating closing mass of the International Eucharistic Congress (NEK). He also noted that during a previous papal visit to Budapest, Honvéd closed a single ward just in case the pope was taken ill, rather than a whole site.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Katalin has been in an awake coma for 8 years, yet she was sued by her ex-husband for child support

Bácsi Éva

Beautiful Music Will Await Citizens of Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The presentation of national values will be the motto of the Galiba Children’s Festival in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *