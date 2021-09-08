Wizz Air will resume flights from Debrecen to Moscow and Tel Aviv

Wizz Air will resume flights from Budapest to London Gatwick Airport, Oslo and Odessa, and from Debrecen to Tel Aviv and Moscow, the airline told MTI.

The plane to Israel will fly several times a week from October 6 and the rest from October 31, every day of the week in London. Entry conditions may change until flights start, so passengers are asked to find information on the consular website of the destination country. Wizz Air flights still have to wear a mask, they wrote.

Wizz Air has already announced several route extensions this year. Their first flight to Abu Dhabi took off in January, followed by a new base in Sarajevo in early February and Palermo in early March. It was announced in May that new flights would be launched on 19 new routes from Rome to 19 destinations. The opening of the Debrecen base was announced two weeks later, and it was announced that domestic flights would be operated in Great Britain.

Wizz Air closed at a loss last year due to the epidemic, but they were already expecting a summer recovery earlier this year. The company forecast in February that its capacity utilization could exceed 80 percent last year this year.

MTI