Elderly Man Beaten to Death By Juveniles in Borsod

Tóháti Zsuzsa

An elderly man was beaten to death on the outskirts of Monok, and the police suspect two juveniles of committing the crime, the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Police Headquarters reported on the police website.

 

The headquarters ordered an investigation into an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of committing a homicide, but two suspects were caught.

The body was found on the outskirts of the town at half past three on Tuesday afternoon. The on-site investigation found that the 77-year-old man’s death was caused by murder. Police identified the deceased’s identity within two hours of the report and identified and caught two juveniles who could be suspected of having committed the crime. The suspects are being questioned.

