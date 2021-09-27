The cornerstone of the hotel, which will be built with nearly HUF 5 billion in public funds, was laid in Debrecen

A new, four-star, 101-room hotel is being built in downtown Debrecen with a net investment of HUF 4.83 billion, the cornerstone of the building, which is being implemented with the support of the Kisfaludy program of more than HUF 3.65 billion, was laid next to the Reformed College.

Lajos Kósa, the Member of Parliament for the region, spoke about

the hotel, which will be built with public funds with significant state support, will have to be operated profitably. He pointed out that all the conditions were in place: the safe environment, friendly hosts, the sights of the area.

The representative recalled that in 2019, the last epidemic-free year, the tourism sector accounted for 13.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 400,000 people worked in the sector. The pro-government politician said the dream would be to reach 17 percent.

Mayor László Papp indicated: currently a thousand hotel rooms are missing in Debrecen; and the two four-star downtown hotels under the Kisfaludy program will expand the offer with more than 250 new rooms. He added:

they are experiencing a dynamic growth in tourism, compared to the summer of 2020, the number of guest nights in Debrecen increased by 11 percent this year.

Péter Horváth, CEO of the Kisfaludy2030 Tourism Development Program Nonprofit Zrt. called an important goal for tourism to be the driving force of the Hungarian economy again. According to the expert, by 2022, the 2019 tourism results should be achieved. To this end, even in the most difficult moments of the epidemic period, many thousands of developments took place across the country, and hundreds of hotels, boarding houses and accommodation establishments are still being renovated, he explained.

According to the expert, domestic tourism has recovered: in June it was 66 percent higher than in the same period last year, 22 percent in July and 16 percent in August, but in September, bookings also increased by 25 percent compared to a year earlier. György László, the managing director of Ingatlanforgalmazó és Beruházó Kft.

According to László Sal, CEO of A-Híd Zrt., Responsible for construction and design at the Debrecen site, the past and the future meet: “a 21st century, modern, energy-saving hotel will be built next to the historic Reformed College, in the shadow of the Great Church”.

debreceninap.hu