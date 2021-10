The National Museum in Budapest on Wednesday took possession of 1,163 photographs of the celebrated Hungarian photographer André Kertész.

An exhibition will be mounted in 2022. The museum bought the pictures, mostly dating to before the artist emigrated from Hungary in 1925, for 6.1 million US dollars, the museum’s director, László Simon L, told a press conference. The government contributed to the cost of the purchase.

