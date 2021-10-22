Breaking: Ban Introduced on Visits to Markhot Ferenc Hospital

A partial ban on visiting the Markhot Ferenc Hospital was ordered in all departments of the Internal Medicine – Infectious Diseases Center, the Chronic Internal Medicine Departments (Eger-Mezőkövesd), the Intensive Care Unit and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department.



The partial visit ban will take effect on October 22nd, 2021. Relatives can deliver a package to patients in the hospital every day of the week from 4pm to 4.30pm. There can be no valuables, telephones, money or perishable food in the package. The hospital is not responsible for these. The package must have a name and a class name on it.

In view of the epidemiological situation, a total ban on visits will start from 25th October 2021 until it is revoked. The Markhot Ferenc Hospital asks the people to follow the rules in force on the hospital: mask use, hand disinfection and proof of protection, Erzsébet Szegedi, a hospital press officer, told egerhirek.hu.

egerhirek.hu

pixabay