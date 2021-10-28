The capital is introducing mandatory mask wearing in Budapest cinemas and theaters

A few hours after the government announced new epidemiological measures against the fourth wave of the coronavirus, Gergely Karácsony reacted to their content on Facebook.

According to the mayor, the capital is not waiting, and they have made several decisions on Thursday.

Based on the post, these are:

As soon as the government decree on compulsory vaccination is published, negotiations will begin with the companies and institutions of the Metropolitan Municipality, as well as with the employees’ interest groups, on which jobs are essential for public services where vaccination against coronavirus can be required. According to Karácsony, the almost entire group of workers working in nursing homes who come into contact with high-risk elderly people will certainly be affected.

The mayor will order the obligatory use of masks indoors from November 1st in those institutions of the capital where there is a legal possibility to do so – such as the theaters maintained by the capital, the cinemas of Budapest Film, and the libraries. He is also initiating with the government to order the use of indoor masks in general due to deteriorating epidemiological data.

He also initiates that the government should consult with local government associations immediately before the government’s decisions announced on Thursday are published.



Based on Gergely Gulyás’ announcements on Thursday, three new measures will be taken to protect against the fourth wave of Covid-19:

they will introduce mandatory mask wearing on public transport, allow companies to oblige their employees to be vaccinated, and order a ban on visits to health care institutions.

Karácsony assessed this in his post, with the government “acting late, shirking responsibility, putting its aspects of power ahead of protecting people with a good deal of cynicism”. The mayor wrote, “the government is trying to shift the responsibility to employers and local governments by still not sharing information, they have been unwilling to negotiate so far”.

At a press conference in the capital, Deputy Mayor Kata Tüttő said the municipality will not shirk responsibility, but they would need more data to make the right decisions, but they do not currently have access to them. (For example, they do not know why certain people do not take the vaccine.) Tüttő also emphasized that it is not good for local governments to be informed about the changes only afterwards, from the Hungarian Gazette, so they ask the Ministry of the Interior to call them to negotiate.

