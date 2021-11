Vaccination against the coronavirus epidemic continues throughout the country.

A man is vaccinated with a third booster dose of the German-American Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the Comirnaty vaccine, at a vaccine set up at the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Central Hospital and University Teaching Hospital in Miskolc on November 12th, 2021.

Photo: MTI / János Vajda