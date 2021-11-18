Mandatory Mask Wearing Introduced in Indoor Places in Budapest

“The leadership of the Capital will not wait for the government, next week’s meeting of the Capital City Assembly will decide whether to order the wearing of masks in closed areas in Budapest” – the capital’s local government writes in its statement.

Until then, from Saturday (20th November), the institutions and baths of Budapest Gyógyfürdői és Hévizei Zrt. can only be visited with a protection certificate or a document certifying the vaccination.



According to their statement, as the number of cases continues to rise, the number of fatalities has risen to over a hundred in days, “so we have to act because of the rules of coexistence, as nothing is more important than human lives”. They add: “The epidemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives in Hungary so far, so government inaction is more than irresponsible. No political gain can come from endangering human lives. ” “The management of Budapest would like to thank the people of Budapest for their cooperation, since the use of the mask on public transport services has been mandatory, no serious penalties have had to be imposed, most of the people wear their masks in a disciplined manner ‘ – they write.

The presidency of the Hungarian Medical Chamber issued a statement on Wednesday (17th November) stating that the epidemic was raging and that the high number of people in need of a ventilator meant that there were at least one and a half times more patients who needed intensive care. The chamber is urging the mandatory use of indoor masks, ending mass events, and they would introduce a ban on visiting nightclubs, restaurants, theaters and cinemas without a valid protection certificate. They are also asking employers to support home office.

