Foreigners can take the coronavirus vaccination without an appointment in Debrecen too

To further increase vaccination and curb the epidemic, November 22-28, 2021. There will be a Vaccination Action Week at the hospital vaccination points between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The vaccination week takes place between Monday 22 November and Sunday 28 November 2021 at hospital vaccination points and in specialist clinics in some settlements. 101 county and city hospitals are waiting to be vaccinated between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Hospitals are preparing for increased Vaccination Action Week with increased capacity.

In Hajdú-Bihar, “vaccinators” are waiting at these two locations:

Hajdú-Bihar county Gróf Tisza István Kórház Berettyóújfalu 4100 Berettyóújfalu, Orbán B. tér 1. / approached from Tardy utca every day from 7 am to 7 pm Hajdú-Bihar county Debreceni Egyetem Klinikai Központ, Járóbeteg Szakellátási Központ Debrecen 4026 Debrecen, Bethlen u. 11-17. every day from 7 am to 7 pm

Foreigners in Hungary can also take part in the vaccination week if they want to get the next vaccination.

Five types of vaccines are available: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Sinopharm.

Now you don’t have to make an appointment for vaccination, as before, you can go for a vaccination, but in other cases, you can make an appointment here: