Planet 2021 – Visitors Can Travel to the Event By MÁV-Start, Volánbusz and GYSEV With a Fifty Percent Discount

You can travel with a fifty percent discount on MÁV-Start, Volánbusz and GYSEV flights to the Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and World Meeting.

According to the announcement, MÁV-Start, Volánbusz and GYSEV will offer a 50% occasional return ticket to travelers traveling to Planet Budapest 2021 until 5th December from any domestic station to Budapest, Keleti, Nyugati and Déli railway stations, as well as to Budapest-Kelenföld, Kőbánya, Kispest, Kőbánya felső, Kőbánya alsó and Zugló railway stations. On the train, the discount can only be used for domestic travel, in class 2, in case of using class 1, the full-class car class difference fee and the resulting surcharge must be paid. Volánbusz also provides a 50 percent discount on scheduled intercity bus services for visitors to Planet Budapest 2021. Redemption of an additional long-distance ticket is mandatory for the use of the enhanced service flight. Groups of students pre-registered for the “Heroes of the Future” youth experience program can exchange tickets free of charge at the designated railway box office in consultation with the service provider responsible for the area. More information about the discount can be found here – MÁV announced.

MTI

pixabay