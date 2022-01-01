A Little Boy Born in Miskolc is the First Newborn of 2022

In Miskolc, a baby boy born 4 minutes after midnight became the first newborn in the country in 2022.

The child was born at the Borsod Abaúj Zemplén County Central Hospital and University Teaching Hospital. According to the institution, the little boy was born with 4030 grams and 55 centimeters and was named Szelim. The newborn was born with a spontaneous birth as the fourth child of his mother.



The hospital also said that due to epidemiological measures, press staff are currently not allowed to go in the hospital. It was written that photos would be attached later.

MTI

pixabay