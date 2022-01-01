Four People Died When Train and Car Collided at Tapolca

On 1st January, four people died and one seriously injured when a car and a train collided at Tapolca, the Veszprém County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu.

The accident took place at a railway crossing on the road number 7345 in the administrative area of ​​Tapolca.



According to the available information, four of the passengers in the car were killed and one person was seriously injured.

Mávinform announced on the website of the railway company that a high-speed train from Tapolca to Budapest collided with a car near Kisapáti at 9:34 a.m. According to the railway company, the light barrier at the crossing was working well and showed a no-signal. No one was injured on the train, they added.



Due to the accident, railway traffic between Tapolca and Badacsonytördemic-Szigliget stations is expected to be suspended until early afternoon, where a replacement bus will run instead of trains. Therefore, longer journey times are expected on the Budapest-Székesfehérvár-Tapolca line on North Lake Balaton, they indicated.



According to the information of the National Directorate General for Disaster Management, professional firefighters from Badacsonytomaj, the municipal firefighters from Tapolca and the volunteers from Tapolca also arrived at the accident, who, in addition to the technical rescue, also helped to transport the train passengers.

civishir.hu

pixabay