Proceedings Instituted Against a Man From Szeged for Child Pornography

An indictment has been filed against a man from Szeged who asked two twelve-year-old girls for pornographic shots, a deputy spokesman for the Csongrád-Csanád County Prosecutor’s Office told MTI on Friday.



Flóra Saághy said the man was charged with two counts of child pornography.



The defendant, in the fall of 2019, met the two victims with whom he began to correspond separately through an online community platform. According to the indictment, he slowly gained confidence and, in the course of their correspondence, called on the victims to take photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him. One of the victims refused the request, but the other also sent three recordings of herself naked.



The Szeged District Court will decide on the man’s guilt, the prosecutor announced.

MTI

pixabay