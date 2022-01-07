Significant Amount of Snow May Arrive, Weather Alert Has Also Been Issued for Hajdú-Bihar County

As previously reported, the eastern half of the country could receive a significant snowfall this weekend thanks to a Mediterranean cyclone.

The National Meteorological Service forecasts that the precipitation zone will reach the southeastern part of the country at midnight, leaving the country by dawn on Sunday. Snowfall, temporary snowfall is expected mainly in the Trans-Tisza region and in some places between the Danube and the Tisza.

In the Southern Great Plain and in the southern and central part of the Trans-Tisza region, snow layers of more than 5 cm are likely, but locally up to 10 cm is not excluded. According to the calculations, in Hajdú-Bihar we can expect a layer of snow over 5 centimeters, so on Saturday – together with Békés and Csongrád-Csanád – the meteorological service issued a first-degree (lemon yellow) warning to our county.

