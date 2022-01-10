Charity work doesn’t stop after the holidays: 22 families received a donation from the Fairy Circle Foundation in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Charity work doesn’t stop after the holidays: 22 families received a donation from the Fairy Circle Foundation in Debrecen

Although Christmas is long gone and those in need are again receiving less attention, the Fairy Circle Foundation did not stop working.

We were able to help 47 children from 22 families with donations. Huge sums can be saved by donating quality cleaning products. There will be another “Clean Sheet” donation campaign next week!

The organization reported in its Facebook post on Saturday.

If you feel that you can help, you should look for the Debrecen Foundation on Facebook Messenger.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The home of the storks in the bird hospital in Hortobágy escaped

Bácsi Éva

Charity work doesn’t stop after the holidays: 22 families received a donation from the Fairy Circle Foundation in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The Green City Program starts in another housing estate: the Tócóskert is renewed

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *