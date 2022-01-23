Tragic Accident on Main Road No. 31

Police were on the scene with a full roadblock.

According to the currently available information, a car drifted off the road and ran into the ditch at the 116th kilometer of the main road no. 31 between Tenk and Heves on Saturday, January 22nd, at 10:30 pm, said Levente Lázár, the county police spokesman. The driver of the vehicle was killed at the scene as a result of the accident. As he stated, there was a complete roadblock on the affected section of road at the time of the scene investigation.

heol.hu

pixabay