Tragic Accident on Main Road No. 31

Local News Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Tragic Accident on Main Road No. 31

Police were on the scene with a full roadblock.

 

According to the currently available information, a car drifted off the road and ran into the ditch at the 116th kilometer of the main road no. 31 between Tenk and Heves on Saturday, January 22nd, at 10:30 pm, said Levente Lázár, the county police spokesman. The driver of the vehicle was killed at the scene as a result of the accident. As he stated, there was a complete roadblock on the affected section of road at the time of the scene investigation.

heol.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

László Papp: municipal apartments are being built in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Wages are being raised in three steps at a well-known factory in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A Gas Boiler in Hegyi Mihályné Street Caught Fire

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *