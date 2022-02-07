The police got a great joy from a little boy from Debrecen who lost his toy car

On November 3, 2022, police ensign Norbert Tóth, an employee of the Debrecen Police Station, became aware of a post on a community site in which the mother of a little boy asked for help. As it turned out, on his way to his child’s nursery, he left his favorite toy, an ambulance car.

The district commissioner with two children knew how sad this little thing could be for the little one, so as in his work, he sought a quick solution here. He contacted Gábor Gulyás, an employee of the rescue station of the National Ambulance Service in Debrecen, in whom he found a helpful partner.

The two in uniform rang the doorbell of the family door on February 5, 2022. A police officer and an ambulance matchbox were given as a gift to two-year-old Milan. The little fan of the service cars sincerely welcomed the gifts, his smile betrayed everything – read the police statement.

debreceninap.hu