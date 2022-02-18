Yesterday’s actions in Hajdú-Bihar county

The truck transporting logs overturned yesterday morning between Hosszúpályi and Debrecen, forming a half-way roadblock. Municipal firefighters in Veszvértes were alerted, who inspected the vehicle and performed a power outage. The driver of the car was not injured.

In Berettyóújfalu, a car and a truck collided, so the professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu marched. The unit inspected the vehicles and cleared debris on the road.

A car fell on its side near the main road 33 near Debrecen on Thursday afternoon. Professional firefighters in Debrecen inspected the vehicle and disconnected it from the power supply.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate