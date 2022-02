On the last day of February, several districts of the capital turned white, but a few centimeters of snow occurred elsewhere, too.

The last day of the meteorological winter brought snowfall to the country in several places. In a short time, a white snow layer covered the landscape in several places, of which Budapest was not left out. However, the snow will not last long, the fallen snow is constantly melting due to the temperature above freezing.

idokep.hu