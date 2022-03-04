A firefighter who abused and harassed his ex-wife is in custody

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office questioned a man from Borsod as a suspect for the crime of contact violence and harassment of a former spouse.

Between October 2003 and October 2020, the 45-year-old man and his wife continued to live in their shared home with their son from a woman’s previous relationship and their common child.

During the cohabitation, a conflict arose several times between the couple, and from 2005 onwards, the husband also abused his wife.

After the separate move, the man regularly harassed his ex-wife in person, by phone, and by message, threatened to beat and kill her, and repeatedly asked for their relationship to be settled.

Despite the woman’s rejection, the perpetrator appeared several times at her residence and shouted at the door of the apartment, refusing to leave on demand, and it happened that he hit, kicked, or pushed his ex-wife up the stairs.

Because of the man’s aggressive, harassing behavior, the victim repeatedly requested police action, and at her request, the court ordered him to be remanded in custody in December 2021, which, because he had not withheld from continuing his previous behavior, was re-ordered on 31 January 2022.

In early February 2022, the man, in the presence of their minor child, threatened to cut the victim’s neck and stab her, who, with his aggressive behavior, only stopped after the police officers arrived at the scene.

The investigating prosecutor’s office interrogated the victim as a witness and then ordered the extraordinary production of the perpetrator and the ordering of his detention. The prosecutor’s office then interrogated the man as a suspect and issued an order for his arrest.

The District Court of Debrecen will decide on the ordering of the coercive measure today.

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office

