Defence Research Facility to Be Built in South Western Hungary

Hungary’s Defence Innovation Research Institute will set up one of its bases in Zalaegerszeg, in south-western Hungary, the innovation and technology minister said on Friday.

László Palkovics said that the project would cost a total 5 billion forints (EUR 13m). The minister noted the government’s efforts in recent years to develop the national defence industry, and a military vehicle factory, being built by Germany’s Rheinmetall in Zalaegerszeg was a key component. Hungary’s defence industry projects are “not aimed at attacking anybody but defending ourselves”, the minister said.

hunagrymatters.hu