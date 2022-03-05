Defence Research Facility to Be Built in South Western Hungary

Local News National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Defence Research Facility to Be Built in South Western Hungary

Hungary’s Defence Innovation Research Institute will set up one of its bases in Zalaegerszeg, in south-western Hungary, the innovation and technology minister said on Friday.

 

László Palkovics said that the project would cost a total 5 billion forints (EUR 13m). The minister noted the government’s efforts in recent years to develop the national defence industry, and a military vehicle factory, being built by Germany’s Rheinmetall in Zalaegerszeg was a key component. Hungary’s defence industry projects are “not aimed at attacking anybody but defending ourselves”, the minister said.

 

 

hunagrymatters.hu

Related Posts

A firefighter who abused and harassed his ex-wife is in custody

Bácsi Éva

The old man, who had been held captive by the prostitute in Debrecen, espaced through a window

Bácsi Éva

The well-known vocational training center in Debrecen received solar collectors, new windows and insulation

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *