Police Roadshow is held in Debrecen

There are many programs open for day visitors.

The Police Education and Training Center, in cooperation with the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, will hold an open career orientation day on April 8, 2022, at 9 am in the educational institution at 7 Angyalföld tér in Debrecen.

In addition to self-defense, action tactics, weapons technology, police dog, and equestrian demonstrations, those interested can also watch various crime and accident prevention programs and sports competitions.

There will also be a skill and professional competition for secondary education institutions providing law enforcement career training in the region.

police.hu