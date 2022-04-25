The tour around Lake Tisza starts in May

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The tour around Lake Tisza starts in May

A tour of Lake Tisza will be held on May 14th. Lake Tour de Tisza is an excellent spring program with family and friends. You can roll around, windswept or comfortable, admiring the beauty of the landscape and walking around Lake Tisza, the organizers reported.

The 15 kilometers of the hiking distance can be easily completed for the small and the less prepared, but there is also a 65-kilometer section.

  • 15. Intersport Tour de Lake Tisza, 15 km cycling tour
    • From 10:00 to 10:15 you can start continuously with a periodic start !! – Tiszafüred, Halas tér (towards the port of Albatross)
  • 15. Intersport Tour de Lake Tisza, 65 km by road bike and mountain bike
    • 10:50 a.m. (slow start) – Tiszafüred, Halas tér (towards Tiszafüred center)

More details and entry here.

A little teaser:

 

debreceninap.hu

