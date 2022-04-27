Man’s Life Saved in a Hajdúszoboszló Hotel

A German man around the age of 65 turned blue and then immersed in the thermal water in the pool of a hotel in Hajdúszoboszló on Tuesday morning, the National Ambulance Service reported.

The life saving guard rushed to him to provide aid immediately, and after rescuing him from the water, he examined the man. The elderly man was not breathing, so an experienced rescue manager alerted the nearest ambulance car while constantly instructing the life saving guard to resuscitate. Ambulances arrived on the scene within minutes and continued to struggle at an elevated level for the patient’s life, which ultimately led to success thanks to chest pressures that began in time. Ambulances were able to transport the man to hospital in a stable condition.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay