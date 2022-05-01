Twelve People Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Drug Consumption

This week, the police arrested 12 people at nine locations, four of them detained for drug trafficking and six for consumption, the Pest County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu on Sunday.



On Monday in district VIII., Budapest, the police rushed to an apartment on Futó street, where a drug distributor and a drug consumer were arrested. Not long after, on Mihály Horváth square, the distributor’s girlfriend and two men in his company were caught by the police. The 31-year-old distributor and his 30-year-old girlfriend have been detained by police on suspicion of drug trafficking. The couple stored, portioned and sold the drug in the shared apartment.

On Wednesday, a 44-year-old and a 32-year-old dealer were caught in seven locations in Pest County and Budapest, respectively – and were later taken into custody, as well as five drug consumers.

A gram of cocaine was priced at HuF 20,000 and speed from HuF 3,000 to 3,500. Extasy pills could be bought for 2,500, and from 2,500 to 3,000 forints per gram of marijuana, police said, adding that the revenue exceeded millions of forints per dealer.

The house searches seized, among other things, money, more than a kilogram of “green plant debris,” 815 grams of suspected drug mass, 3,600 grams of suspected drug powder, 147 tablets, and 54 grams of “crystalline material.”

Police have initiated the arrest of four detainees.

MTI

pixabay