We can travel on the nostalgia tram in Debrecen on Wednesday

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a nostalgia tram will start in Debrecen on lines 1 and 2, DKV informed.
Departure times from the Grand Station:
Line 1: 2 p.m.
Line 2: 3 p.m.
What is this holiday?
Transport culture day is a holiday for people who travel in an environmentally conscious and polite way.
On this day of the year, economic and non-governmental organizations committed to the cause of the transport society and cultured transport will take part in various events, activities – presentations, public transport announcements, visual signage, press releases, on-site presentations, promotions, etc. – they draw public attention to the diversity, beauty, technical achievements of transport and the importance of safety-conscious, tolerant, caring behavior in the road, rail, waterborne and air transport.
debreceninap.hu