We can travel on the nostalgia tram in Debrecen on Wednesday

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a nostalgia tram will start in Debrecen on lines 1 and 2, DKV informed.

Departure times from the Grand Station:

Line 1: 2 p.m.

Line 2: 3 p.m.

What is this holiday?

Transport culture day is a holiday for people who travel in an environmentally conscious and polite way.

On this day of the year, economic and non-governmental organizations committed to the cause of the transport society and cultured transport will take part in various events, activities – presentations, public transport announcements, visual signage, press releases, on-site presentations, promotions, etc. – they draw public attention to the diversity, beauty, technical achievements of transport and the importance of safety-conscious, tolerant, caring behavior in the road, rail, waterborne and air transport.

debreceninap.hu