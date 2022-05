Food Day has now been held in Debrecen since 2019. A large number of people gathered in the university square, where visitors could taste the food of countless nations. The atmosphere was as huge as it was years ago. Bands performed on the stage, many danced and enjoyed the concerts. It was good to see again, after the coronavirus epidemic, that people were gathering together and enjoying life together that even the shower couldn’t ruin.

The star of the event was Lucy the kitten: