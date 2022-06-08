The District Prosecution Office of Debrecen has indicted a financial guard for corruption

The District Prosecution Office of Debrecen has indicted a financial guard lieutenant for violating an official duty, the Central Chief Prosecution Office of Investigation told MTI on Wednesday.

It was written that the man in his forties joined the NAV in 2019 as a customs and finance officer. According to the indictment, the Lieutenant Treasurer gained extensive contact and information capital from his previous positions, also as an official. In October 2020, the man, in view of their previous acquaintance, invited one of the heads of the regional directorates of the National Directorate of Immigration to a café in a café, the prosecutor’s office said.

At the meeting, the financier wanted to persuade the lieutenant colonel of the police to help deal with applications from Ukrainian citizens for fictitious employment, possibly by recruiting additional subordinates.

According to the offer, the application of the police officer for the entry and residence of approximately two hundred people in Hungary for 100-200 euros should have been assessed positively.

The lieutenant colonel of the police did not accept the unlawful advantage offered. The finance lieutenant did not admit to committing the crime, the statement said.

