There will be a rose festival at the Debrecen Zoo

On June 11 and 12, the Queen of Flowers will again play the main role in the Debrecen Zoo, where the Rose Festival will be held as the opening of the summer for the third year in a row – informed dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy managing director.

As part of this special garden program, the zoo would like to present the genus of roses from as many aspects as possible – including its diversity and widespread use, – therefore, in addition to their rose beds dressed in festive splendor, they will also have themed gardening performances, a rose fair, and a tasting of rose syrup, rose jam, and rose honey in the gateway connecting the zoo and amusement park.

Participation in the programs is free of charge, except for the fair. More information here.

debreceninap.hu