Corendon’s Boeing 737 Max type airplane landed at the Debrecen International Airport for the first time

Debrecen International Airport shared that on the first weekend of July, the Boeing 737 Max, the most scandalous aircraft type in recent years, landed on the runway of the Debrecen International Airport for the first time ever.

The Boeing 737 Max with registration number TC-MKC belonging to Corendon Airlines successfully completed the Antalya – Debrecen, and Debrecen – Antalya charter flights on Sunday.

Two major air disasters are also associated with that new type of airplane. In October 2018, an Indonesian 737 Max and an Ethiopian 737 Max in March 2019 crashed shortly after takeoff.

Debrecen International Airport

Photo: József Arnóth