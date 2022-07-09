Unconscious Cat Revived in Szolnok

Tóháti Zsuzsa

At the beginning of the week, the Szolnok firefighters arrived at a fire, where it quickly became clear that no one was injured except for one small patient.

According to the Facebook post, a firefighter ran out of the building with an unconscious black cat in his arms. The cat was immediately taken over by the paramedics and they began to revive the animal. With continuous caressing, they cooled and oxygenated the kitten which was in critical condition. Thanks to the quick help, finally the animal regained consciousness, and his owner was able to hug his little pet again, the National Ambulance Service reported on the heartwarming incident.

debreceninap.hu

