A drunk driver almost hit a police officer while fleeing in Debrecen

The Debrecen Regional Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of violence against an official and other crimes at the Debrecen District Court against a man who almost hit a police officer.

According to the indictment, on February 8, 2022, at dawn in Debrecen, the 39-year-old man, who did not have a valid driver’s license, pulled himself out of the road inspection. The drunk driver ran away from the police for a long time, touching several settlements, while ignoring the signals of the police involved in the pursuit to stop, and also broke many traffic rules. The man repeatedly exceeded the speed limit and deliberately put the life and physical integrity of one of the police officers in immediate danger.

When they tried to stop the man on a four-lane highway, without reducing his speed to 120-140 km/h until then, he steered his car towards the policeman who was taking action with the intention of further escape, who was only able to avoid being hit by jumping away from the car. Finally, the perpetrator lost control of his car in a right-hand bend in the interior of Debrecen and drifted into the drainage ditch on the left side of the road in the direction of travel.

The investigative prosecutor’s office accuses the man, who has been in custody since the commission of the crime and is considered a repeat offender of violence, with the crime of violence against an official and road endangerment, as well as the offense of driving while intoxicated.

In its indictment, the prosecutor’s office proposed that the court sentence the man to prison and a definite period of prohibition from driving.

The upper limit of punishment for the crimes committed by the accused is 15 years, subject to the provisions on cumulative and violent multiple offenders.

ugyeszseg.hu