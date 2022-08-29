The tax inspectors found about 23 million cigarettes at Debrecen International Airport

The tax inspectors found about 23 million cigarettes – worth two billion forints (approx 4817776.50€) – in four trucks at the Debrecen International Airport and arrested the Hungarian member of the international criminal organization dealing with smuggling, the National Tax and Customs Office (NAV) told MTI on Monday.

It was written that the shipment hidden among the car parts was discovered by NAV at Debrecen airport: the cargo that arrived on the cargo plane was transferred to four Polish trucks. As the vehicles left the airport area, NAV staff intercepted the convoy.

They pointed out that by importing untaxed cigarettes made in the United Arab Emirates and coming from Dubai, the smugglers caused about HUF 3.5 billion (approx 8431108.88€) in damage to the budget.

Of the four members of the criminal organization that have been identified so far, three are foreigners, and the fourth is a Hungarian citizen. The Hungarian man – who coordinated the onward transport of smuggled cigarettes from Dubai to Europe – was caught by NAV investigators at the reception of a hotel in Debrecen just before his trip abroad.

During the search of his home, documents and electronic data were seized, as well as seven high-value luxury cars, foreign currency worth more than HUF 300 million (approx 722666.48€), and 49 watches to compensate for the damage caused, they said.

With the involvement of Europol and Eurojust – in international criminal cooperation – researches were carried out in Austria, Poland, and the Czech Republic – they added.

The Hungarian offender was interrogated by the investigators as a suspect, then taken into custody, and the court ordered his arrest.

An international arrest warrant is in force against the three foreigners.

The NAV is investigating a budget fraud committed in a criminal organization, which caused a particularly significant financial disadvantage, the perpetrators can receive up to 20 years, the announcement states.