A Romanian airline is launching Cluj-Budapest and Bucharest-Budapest flights

The Romanian airline AirConnect has announced the launch of Cluj-Budapest and Bucharest-Budapest flights.

According to data available on the company’s website, from October 15 on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the planes of the AirConnect airline depart from Cluj and Bucharest to Budapest and back. Both flights are operated by the 68-seater ATR-72-68Y type propeller plane, which covers the Cluj-Budapest distance in one hour and 15 minutes, and the Bucharest-Budapest distance in one hour and 50 minutes.

The price of a ticket on the Cluj-Napoca flight starts at 50 euros one-way, on the Bucharest flight at 54 euros. With the basic ticket, the traveler can take one piece of hand luggage weighing six kilograms. The boarding pass must be redeemed online.

According to the data published on its website, the Romanian airline AirConnect was established by five Romanian private investors with the aim of serving the regional market. The company started operations in July with an ATR-72-600 aircraft and operated charter flights to coastal destinations popular with Romanian tourists.

According to AirConnect’s previous announcement, the company’s fleet will be expanded with two more ATR-72-600s in August, with which they intended to start domestic flights in Romania.

According to the website’s latest data, flights connecting Bucharest with Nagybánya, Nagysibeni, Marosvásárhell and Suceava will also start in mid-October. On the website, flights connecting several cities in Transylvania with the Romanian coast are also indicated, but no date is given for their departure.

MTI