Researchers’ Night at the Institute of English and American Studies: an exciting program for everyone

The Institute of English and American Studies at the University of Debrecen has a long tradition of offering colourful and interesting events during Researchers’ Nights — a tradition they intend to keep.

The four departments of the Institute (Department of British Studies, North American Department, Department of English Linguistics, and Department of English Language Pedagogy) combine their forces and take their guests on one giant tour around the cultures of the world both in English and in Hungarian. Starting with A Scottish Cruise, the guests can go on A Journey to Mexico, and can even Get to Know Canada. There will also be a Children’s Corner for the young ones in which the English teachers will tell you all about How Not to Learn Languages (in Hungarian). The linguists will also take you on a language cruise through which you will learn more about idioms, kinship terminology, the Kligton language and dialects of English. There will be four linguistic quizzes on the mentioned topics (in an online as well as an offline version) both in English and in Hungarian, and those who complete them will receive some gifts.

Those who collect stickers from at least five of the stations will receive a gift bag to remember the day.

The Institute of English and American Studies welcomes you on an English and American Linguistic and Cultural Journey from 6.00 PM on September 30, on the first floor of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen. All are welcome.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/388681273270067/

You can use the hashtag #ieaskutej to find out more.

Source, photo: The Institute of English and American Studies