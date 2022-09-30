The first phase of the “Development of the infrastructure of the southern economic zone of Debrecen” has been completed

The first phase of the investment entitled “Development of the infrastructure of the southern economic zone of Debrecen” has been completed – reported Erzsébet Katona. On the occasion, they went on a bus tour around the industrial park to see what has happened in the last 20 years.

Back then, we believed that the city had great potential, from the high-quality education system to the urban infrastructure, practically everything was given to be successful, with the exception of one thing: an adequate amount and quality of industrial infrastructure were not available.

By the middle of the decade, the city’s industrial areas are fully inhabited, displaying working factories. After that, only organic construction and significant development of the urban infrastructure will be needed,” highlighted László Papp, mayor.

The politicians toured the economic zone in an electric bus. During the trip, deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa shared interesting facts about the area.

Most recently, Semcorp’s first unit outside of China moved to the area. The factory will start production in 2023 on 97,000 square meters, with four production lines, creating 440 new jobs. The factory will produce separator films for electric car batteries. You can learn more about this in our article below.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.